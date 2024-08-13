Marquette landed its fourth commitment of the 2025 cycle on Tuesday, when Potomac (Md.) Bullis School guard Adrien Stevens chose the Golden Eagles over fellow finalists Notre Dame, Villanova and Georgetown. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy has a look at what Marquette is getting as well as what it means for the future of Shaka Smart’s program.





WHAT MARQUETTE IS GETTING

The 6-foot-4 Stevens has shown signs of high-level versatility this summer and played well enough to put himself in the conversation to bust into the Rivals150 when it updates next month. His long, sturdy frame combined with an ability to get downhill and attack the rim are what pop off the page about him on first viewing, but he’s an above average positional rebounder and tough defender as well. Stevens averaged nearly 13 PPG and 5 RPG on the Under-Armour circuit this season, and while his shot selection sometimes leaves those watching scratching their heads, complaining too much about his efficiency is nit-picking, as Stevens had plenty of games in which he looked content to stay within the offense. The three-star guard won’t blow you away with his long-range shooting ability, but he’s enough of a threat from deep to make opponents pay for giving him open looks. His defensive ability and versatility should keep him on the floor for stretches while he learns to become a more well-rounded and consistent offensive player at the college level, as his body and ability to thrive in transition are college-ready as things stand. Stevens has the raw ability to be a contributor as a freshman in the Big East but isn't likely to blossom into a true difference-maker until a year or two into his college career.