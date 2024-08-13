PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1TMURYUFpYODhTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago basketball Edit

Marquette holds off Georgetown, others to land Adrien Stevens

Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Basketball Recruiting Director
@Cassidy_Rob

Marquette landed its fourth commitment of the 2025 cycle on Tuesday, when Potomac (Md.) Bullis School guard Adrien Stevens chose the Golden Eagles over fellow finalists Notre Dame, Villanova and Georgetown. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy has a look at what Marquette is getting as well as what it means for the future of Shaka Smart’s program.


WHAT MARQUETTE IS GETTING

The 6-foot-4 Stevens has shown signs of high-level versatility this summer and played well enough to put himself in the conversation to bust into the Rivals150 when it updates next month. His long, sturdy frame combined with an ability to get downhill and attack the rim are what pop off the page about him on first viewing, but he’s an above average positional rebounder and tough defender as well. Stevens averaged nearly 13 PPG and 5 RPG on the Under-Armour circuit this season, and while his shot selection sometimes leaves those watching scratching their heads, complaining too much about his efficiency is nit-picking, as Stevens had plenty of games in which he looked content to stay within the offense. The three-star guard won’t blow you away with his long-range shooting ability, but he’s enough of a threat from deep to make opponents pay for giving him open looks. His defensive ability and versatility should keep him on the floor for stretches while he learns to become a more well-rounded and consistent offensive player at the college level, as his body and ability to thrive in transition are college-ready as things stand. Stevens has the raw ability to be a contributor as a freshman in the Big East but isn't likely to blossom into a true difference-maker until a year or two into his college career.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE GOLDEN EAGLES

Winning the battle for Stevens meant beating out Big East rivals Georgetown and Villanova, which is worth something in one of the country’s best leagues. Shaka Smart has made a career out of recruiting for fit, so it’s no shock that he values Stevens’ potential versatility, as the Maryland-based guard could play the point in a pinch and has the frame to guard multiple positions. Head coach Shaka Smart already has four prospects in the fold for 2025, which may give him the ability to focus more energy peaking ahead to the 2026 class.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTkxNDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Jhc2tldGJhbGxyZWNydWl0 aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20vbmV3cy9tYXJxdWV0dGUtaG9sZHMtb2ZmLWdlb3Jn ZXRvd24tb3RoZXJzLXRvLWxhbmQtYWRyaWVuLXN0ZXZlbnMiLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChm dW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVu dCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05h bWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRp bmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5 cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8v cy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5p bnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2Ny aXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNo LmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmJhc2tl dGJhbGxyZWNydWl0aW5nLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGbWFycXVldHRl LWhvbGRzLW9mZi1nZW9yZ2V0b3duLW90aGVycy10by1sYW5kLWFkcmllbi1z dGV2ZW5zJmM1PTIwMjI3MTkxNDcmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAv Pgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK