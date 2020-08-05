Basketball Recruiting - Marquette answers its guard need with Stevie Mitchell

Picking Marquette over Georgia Tech, Stanford, St. Joe’s and Temple, Mitchell is another recruiting win for Steve Wojciechowski, especially along the east coast, a hotbed that they have begun to target more often in recent years. The Golden Eagles will have Koby McEwin’s scholarship to fill after the season, and depending on how things fair on the DJ Carton front, could have two major holes along the perimeter once the spring arrives.

One of the most electric guards in America, Stevie Mitchell has come to his final decision for where he will begin his college career next fall. The four-star guard gave his verbal commitment to Marquette on Wednesday, cementing the Big East bunch’s backcourt for years to come.

The 77th ranked prospect in America, Mitchell is a 6-foot-2 playmaker that has a tremendous burst and first step off the perimeter. While he is a capable shooter, he is at his best off the attack. A pressure applier on both ends of the floor, Mitchell is seen as one of the 15 best point guards in his class nationally.

The native of Reading, Pennsylvania, Marquette has practically already tidied up its backcourt for next year and beyond. Now that Mitchell is in tow, the Golden Eagles will pair him alongside shot-making guard Kameron Jones, a three-star guard out of Tennessee, that he should complement well. Both can play on and off the ball, while Jones is respected more for 15-foot and out scoring, compared to Mitchell’s drive and finishing skills.

Marquette now sits with two committed in the backcourt with its next objective in filling holes that will soon reveal themselves in the frontcourt. Landing a versatile forward and a true center is their concern due to the upcoming graduations of Jamal Cain and Theo John.