Marcus Bagley exits draft, will return to ASU

This has been a hellish offseason for Arizona State basketball. Continuity was thrown to the wolves, forcing coach Bobby Hurley to navigate the transfer portal in order to fill his 2021 roster. Josh Christopher and Alonzo Verge are likely headed to the draft. Taeshon Cherry and Holland Woods are off to GCU. Remy Martin is now a Jayhawk. Jaelen House will be a defensive pest for New Mexico. Heck, 2020 ASU assistants Rashon Burno and Anthony Coleman won’t be in Tempe next season. But, on Wednesday, the Sun Devils finally received a piece of good news. After testing the NBA Draft waters, forward Marcus Bagley announced he’s returning to Arizona State for his sophomore season with a Twitter video captioned “Run it back.”





As a highly-touted five-star prospect out of Sacramento, injuries hampered Bagley’s freshman campaign but the 6-foot-8, 215-pound small forward averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in a dozen appearances. Still – following in the path of his grandfather, ASU great Joe Caldwell, and his older brother, former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Bagley III – Bagley decided to put his name into the 2021 NBA Draft. Instead, he’ll spend 2021 a part of an Arizona State team that only returns three key contributors in Bagley, junior Jalen Graham and graduate Kimani Lawrence. (Ohio State transfer Luther Muhammad practiced with the Sun Devils last season but was forced to sit out because of NCAA transfer rules.) Bagley’s return now means ASU has 13 scholarship players on its 2021 roster, which is technically the limit. But, like with Chase Lucas in football, because of the eligibility freeze, Lawrence’s scholarship won’t count towards the Sun Devils total, which means Hurley still has room to add one more piece before the season tips off.



