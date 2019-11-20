FORT WORTH, Tex. – Despite sitting as the 40th best prospect in the 2021 class, Manny Obaseki remains more on the underrated side and is just now beginning to receive his dues on the recruiting front. The 6-foot-4 guard is one of the better playmakers and athletes in his class nationally and has become a top target for those within his region. “It is crazy,” Obaseki said about the recent uptick within his recruitment. “I feel like a huge priority around my regional area and there are a lot of schools and they have been on me a lot.” Oklahoma and Texas A&M have made him their biggest priority, while Texas Tech has begun to show greater attention towards him, Obaseki said. Others, including Arkansas, Butler, Illinois, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas have also remained in the picture.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Oklahoma: “Just being the man on the team, making plays for others, being that leader and the point guard for them. It is awesome with them. It brings a lot of confidence in myself and shows me how I can fit in with those guards over there, as well. I look a lot into that, as well, with how I fit in. It is early but to make sure that I fit into their system and how I could succeed there.” Texas A&M: “It was a huge honor to have him (Buzz Williams) here. He says that he likes football and he hasn’t missed a football game yet until coming here for me today. I am really honored for him to come and really thankful for that. “He is inspirational. His story and where he started, from the bottom, to get to where he is now, it kind of motivated me. Whenever I was at their camp, he was just talking about his journey and how you can impact other people around you and that has really stuck with me. Him and his coaching staff with Coach Lyle (Wolf) and Coach (Devin) Johnson, they can teach me the way and how to get to the next level. I look a lot into that because I want to make this my job and my career.” Texas Tech: “It is hard because they are a combination of everything: family, development, and just straight out success. That is what they pride themselves on. It is fun. From what I am seeing, I am having fun myself so I am a big fan of that program and I really look forward to visiting up there soon.”

WHAT'S NEXT?