Basketball Recruiting - Malaki Branham decides to stay home for college

“They didn’t recruit me like an in-state kid. They were slightly annoying in a good way. They never stopped calling and never got too comfortable,” Branham told Rivals.com. “They’ve shown me how I can flourish in their system with my versatility at the guard position. They also believe in my abilities at the highest level.”

The time has come for Malaki Branham and his college decision. After immediately splashing onto the scene as a national, top-40 prospect during his freshman campaign, the four-star recruit gave his verbal commitment to Ohio State on Wednesday.

Branham chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Louisville, and Xavier. Calling the city of Columbus as home, the A 6-foot-5 wing that is rated as the 35th best prospect in the 2021 class, he also slides in as the seventh-rated small forward in America.

“I could have gone anywhere and still have the support of my family and those closest to me. This was about the opportunity to be pushed closer to my dreams and goals that I’ve set for myself,” Branham said about picking the local Buckeyes. “It is another opportunity for me to put myself in the best position possible so I can put my talent on full display."

A brute force on the perimeter that is respected for his toughness, energy and abilities off the bounce, Branham is the heartbeat for whichever team that he is thrown onto. He is a multi-positional prospect off the ball that has improved as a jump shooter but is best off the attack. He is a solid scorer at the rim that is capable of guarding either wing position along the perimeter.

Ohio State now sits with a top-five class in America. The Buckeyes struck very early in the 2021 class, landing the commitments of Rivals150 juniors Kalen Etzler and Meechie Johnson over a year ago. They will continue to pursue some of the best in the class with a hole to fill along its frontline.