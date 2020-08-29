Basketball Recruiting - Malachi Smith picks Dayton

One of the top available guards found within the northeast pocket of America, Malachi Smith has made his college decision. The tough and diminutive lead guard committed to Dayton on Saturday afternoon, giving the Flyers a day-one impact at the point of attack.

“I just felt a connection with the staff there with Coach (Ricardo) Greer and Coach (Anthony) Grant. They told me that I could play through my mistakes as a freshman which made me comfortable picking them,” Smith told Rivals.com. “The past few years, they’ve always been in the top-25 and they’re out of conference (schedule) is tough.”

Chris Williams one of Smith's coaches at St. Raymond's in the Bronx echoed the comments about the work put in by Grant and his staff.

"I think it’s a great fit for him," said Williams. "Anthony Grant was the only head coach that’s recruiting him that actually came to St. Ray's in September and offered. They did a great job of recruiting Malachi and his family."