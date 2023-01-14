Malachi Moreno will be making his rankings debut in the coming weeks, becoming a four-star prospect in Rivals.com's 2025 rankings. At 6-foot-11, he continues to develop his game at both ends of the floor, and college coaches are taking notice.

Xavier: “I love coach (Sean) Miller, he’s a really cool guy. He knows where I want to go and he wants to help me get there. He wants to build a relationship with me and my family, and he wants to develop me into something more than just a post player.”

Purdue: “You know, they have the big Zach Edey, and they’ve been showing me that they can really improve a big. They’ve been trying to build a relationship with me and my family as well. They’re more so trying to build a relationship with me in saying that even if I don’t go there, we’re still going to have a relationship off of the court.”

Ohio State: “They’ve been talking to me about how they’re going to let me play more out on the floor and how they want to build a relationship with my parents and with me. They just want to keep everything moving forward and help me improve with whatever I need.”

Iowa: “My brother (Michael Moreno) was friends with coach (Fran) McCaffrey’s son, Patrick McCaffrey, so we sort of have family ties with them. They’ve been following me around ever since my brother was in high school. They’ve been really close and just showing my family a lot of love and showing me a lot of love.”

Cincinnati: “Coach (Wes) Miller has been talking to me about how he likes to play fast and how he likes to control the game when needed. He knows that if I want to get somewhere, he’s going to help me do it. He’s going to train me hard, but he’s going to make sure I’m ready for whatever task comes my way.”

West Virginia: “They come on hard the past couple of weeks. They’re just saying how much they like my game and how they want to get involved now. They said that if I come there they’re going to work me hard and make sure I get to where I need to be.”

Tennessee: “They’ve also come on hard recently, a couple of days ago. They just say how much they like my improvement in the past couple of months, and how they’d like to start building a relationship with me and my family.”