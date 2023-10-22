Currently, Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals150, is being wooed by Duke coach Jon Scheyer on his official visit to Durham, the second official for Flagg over the last month.

Initially, Flagg stopped by Storrs to visit the national champion Connecticut Huskies and was scheduled to visit Kansas before canceling the visit a week prior to going.That means, as it stands, the Blue Devils will get the last at-bat before Flagg and his family sequester for deliberation. Back channel chatter expects Flagg to make an announcement at some point in the not-so-distant future.

The popular belief is that Flagg leans toward Duke but Danny Hurley remains formidable in the 11th hour.

What we do know is that Flagg puts a premium on winning; so if the decision comes down to where he’s better set up to make a title run in year one, who would get the nod?

Here’s a look.