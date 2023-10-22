Making the Case: Where can Cooper Flagg win the most from Day 1?
Currently, Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals150, is being wooed by Duke coach Jon Scheyer on his official visit to Durham, the second official for Flagg over the last month.
Initially, Flagg stopped by Storrs to visit the national champion Connecticut Huskies and was scheduled to visit Kansas before canceling the visit a week prior to going.That means, as it stands, the Blue Devils will get the last at-bat before Flagg and his family sequester for deliberation. Back channel chatter expects Flagg to make an announcement at some point in the not-so-distant future.
The popular belief is that Flagg leans toward Duke but Danny Hurley remains formidable in the 11th hour.
What we do know is that Flagg puts a premium on winning; so if the decision comes down to where he’s better set up to make a title run in year one, who would get the nod?
Here’s a look.
*****
DUKE
The Blue Devils currently have the No. 5 recruiting class for 2024, built mostly around firepower from the perimeter with Kon Knueppel, Darren Harris and Isaiah Evans already locked into the stable. Tyrese Proctor and Kyle Filipowski are likely NBA-bound after this season, Jeremy Roach and Ryan Young are seniors and there’s plenty of NBA Draft buzz surrounding Jared McCain to reasonably believe that he won’t be in Durham this time next year. That clears the path for Flagg to be the focal point of an offense with loads of young guns and veteran leadership in the backcourt with Jaylen Blakes and Caleb Foster. If Mark Mitchell sticks around, it elevates Duke’s chances to be set up to play deep into March because of all of the boxes he checks off. Plus, Sean Stewart and Christian Reeves will add size, athleticism and depth to the frontcourt while versatile wing T.J. Power will have more of an opportunity to contribute as a sophomore.
*****
UCONN
The likely exit of 7-foot-2 sophomore big man Donovan Clingan, a projected lottery pick in next summer’s NBA Draft, paves the way for Flagg to come in and have a magical season. Tristen Newton will also be gone, and freshman guard Stephon Castle is likely NBA-bound next April. Flagg will be able to build with guys like Alex Karaban, Solomon Ball, Jaylin Stewart, Jayden Ross and Youssoff Singare. Flagg would be joined in the 2024 class by a strong perimeter duo in Ahmad Nowell and Isaiah Abraham. That group has all the makings of making big noise in the Big East.
*****
THE VERDICT
Be clear, the potential 2024-25 lineup at Connecticut is no slouch, but the hard truth is that Flagg is better equipped to make a strong run in the NCAA tournament at Duke during his freshman year all things considered. The talent pool on the wing and the shot-making ability in that lineup would make for less crowded lanes to the basket, giving relentless slashers like Flagg a beeline to the rim. If and when Flagg factors in a deep tournament run, he’d have to check the box for the Blue Devils.