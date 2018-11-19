The No. 2 ranked player in the 2019 Rivals150, seven-footer James Wiseman will announce his college decision on Tuesday. The senior at Memphis (Tenn.) East will announce from among a final five that includes Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis and Vanderbilt -- although this has looked like a UK v. Memphis battle for a while now -- during the noon eastern showing of ESPN's Sportscenter. In anticipation of his decision we take a look at his game, his options and make a prediction on his college destination.



THE PLAYER

Since the first time we saw Wiseman as a lanky freshman at Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth, much of the intrigue with his game is based on where he could be a few years down the road. He's got prototypical size, length and athleticism to play basketball at the highest level. Now, let's not make the mistake of saying that it's all about upside with Wiseman because he has made tremendous strides as a player. He's added needed strength, he has turned his motor up and he's greatly expanded his game facing the basket. He can still struggle at times with true pit bull/physical type bigs who can get into his mid section and push him around, but he's adjusting. His game still works best moving from inside out. He has a good jump hook, is quick around the rim and has very good hands. He's developed a very respectable jump shot and is becoming more and more adept at putting the ball on the floor to beat big men with a few dribbles. Wiseman has room to improve as a consistent rebounder and rim protector, but he's an elite prospect all the way.



THE CASES FOR FLORIDA STATE, KANSAS AND VANDERBILT

Leonard Hamilton gives his guys freedom, he always has a ton of size and his players always seem to get much stronger in the weight room. The Seminoles like to try and get out in transition and they play a tough and physical style of defense that Wiseman could benefit from learning.If there is a darkhorse for Wiseman, then it's likely FSU. At Kansas, Bill Self has always employed an offense that is friendly to big men whether it be the high/low or the way they free their bigs in four out and one in systems. There's no question that he would get the ball and he would be playing for one of college basketball's blueblood programs. Current center Udoka Azubuike is likely gone after this season, so the minutes should be there as well. Vanderbilt is in Wiseman's hometown of Nashville and he has a great relationship with star freshman point guard Darius Garland. If Garland is for sure going to be around next season, he could help the Commodores chances. Bryce Drew has been recruiting at a high level and there would be talent around Wiseman whether or not Garland sticks around.



THE CASE FOR KENTUCKY

There isn't a coach in America that has more experience dealing with expected one and done players like Wiseman than John Calipari. There is no program that has catered more to one and dones than Kentucky. Calipari and Wildcats results on that matter speak for themselves. Kentucky is a blueblood with a ravenous fanbase which doesn't hurt but it's all about the results. Calipari can point to guys like Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns and DeMarcus Cousins when discussing big men that he's played a hand in developing and if Wiseman truly wants to compete for a Final Four or a National Championship during his one year in college, then UK should get extra consideration. Some may look at the current roster in Lexington and wonder which of the big guys is a lock to go pro. For a guy like Wiseman it shouldn't really matter because if he is who he thinks he is, there's no reason he shouldn't be able to beat out an E.J. Montgomery or a Nick Richards for starter's minutes at the center.



THE CASE FOR MEMPHIS

Memphis is Wiseman's adopted hometown as he prepares to play his second season of high school ball at East High. Of course, everybody and their brother knows by now that Wiseman was coached by Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway at East as a junior and during the summer on Hardaway's summer team, Team Penny, previous to enrolling at East. Hardaway is still molding the Memphis program and doesn't have a huge body of on the floor work to show Wiseman. But, Wiseman has a relationship with Hardaway that is tough to duplicate and has certainly been around him enough to know what he could expect from his coach during college. On top of that, no coach better understands the fish bowl that Wiseman has been living in for the past few years than Hardaway because Hardaway went through it himself as a high schooler before signing with Memphis and making the NBA. There's a new level of energy in the city and around the Memphis program and Wiseman would cement a legacy in the city by choosing the Tigers.



THE PREDICTION

