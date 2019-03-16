Jermontae Hill's twitter @The_King_Montae

Jermontae Hill just completed a really strong junior year at Tucker High School in Georgia after transferring in from Grady High School in Atlanta. The versatile 6-foot-5 small forward helped lead his team to the 6A state championship game before losing on a heartbreaking buzzer-beating three pointer to Tri-Cities. College coaches have taken notice of Hill’s ability this year. He recently added offers from Florida and Georgia Tech. They join a list that already includes East Carolina, Florida State, Kansas State, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas Tech along with heavy interest from Georgia. He recently took an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech and mentioned that he hopes to visit Kansas State soon.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Florida State: “Those are my guys, Coach CY [assistant coach Charlton Young]. I have a former teammate Devin Vassell who is there now and I used to work out with MJ Walker a lot too. They are just trying to convince me to go there saying it’s a great place to be.” Georgia: “I heard from my AAU coach they are going to offer. I talk to Coach (Tom) Crean a lot. I like him a lot because of the previous guys he’s coached at Indiana. He’s pretty good with player development with guys like Dwyane Wade and Victor Oladipo. Also, Anthony Edwards just committed there and we grew up with each other.” Georgia Tech: “It’s a nice place. It would be a nice fit too. I talked to Coach (Josh) Pastner and the rest of the coaches. They just want to keep building a relationship over this upcoming year.” Kansas State: “They are nice. I like how they are usually the underdog there. I’ve watched them play this year and last year. I like how they play. It’s basically the same team as last year.” Texas Tech: “They have a nice team. They just won a share of the Big 12 title this year. Their coaches just tell me they want me to come visit.”

RIVALS REACTION