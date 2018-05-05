Major offers beginning to flow in for Oklahoma guard Holman
INDIANAPOLIS – The state of Oklahoma is not known for producing a high volume of high-major talent, but Dayten Holman will be one to watch moving forward. A 6-foot-5 guard hailing from Norman, Holman has begun to pick up high-major offers and the in-state programs have been making him a priority.
“(Recruiting) has gone really well,” Holman said. “At first I came into the summer thinking that I had to prove everybody wrong since I didn’t have many offers. But after the first session, I think that I showed people that I could play.”
While Tulsa was the first to offer, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Tulane, Houston and Ole Miss have followed suit, while Michigan has begun to show attention.
Holman broke down the teams that have shown him the most interest.
Oklahoma: “That offer means a lot since they are my hometown. They are giving me the chance to play at home, that is if I want to stay in Norman.
“They said that they always like to have their hometown kid, and the best kids out of Oklahoma stay home and that they would treat me really well.”
Oklahoma State: “They are just telling me that if I come, the Boone brothers (Kalib and Keylan) would stay there, and they are just trying to build a championship team.”
Houston: “They had a wonderful season. Coach (Kelvin) Sampson talked to me about how they are getting a new gymnasium, so that is definitely something to think about.”
Michigan: “Having them interested means a lot. They are the championship runner-up team, so they have a lot of faith in me to recruit me throughout this whole process.
“They just want to see me play defense well, get better with my shot and rebound the ball.”
Running with the Oklahoma Run PWP 16-under unit this spring and summer on the Under Armour circuit, Holman recapped where he has been and where he hopes to go. “I have been to OU and OSU, and I haven’t been to Houston yet, but they would like for me to come and visit,” he said. “Michigan also offered for me to come and visit, too.”
Holman is the do-it-all type of guard that many high-major programs will pursue thoroughly in the coming years. He has the frame that should only get stronger and a tremendous feel for the game that enables Holman to be used on the ball as a jumbo playmaker.