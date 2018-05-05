IN HIS OWN WORDS

Holman broke down the teams that have shown him the most interest.

Oklahoma: “That offer means a lot since they are my hometown. They are giving me the chance to play at home, that is if I want to stay in Norman. “They said that they always like to have their hometown kid, and the best kids out of Oklahoma stay home and that they would treat me really well.” Oklahoma State: “They are just telling me that if I come, the Boone brothers (Kalib and Keylan) would stay there, and they are just trying to build a championship team.” Houston: “They had a wonderful season. Coach (Kelvin) Sampson talked to me about how they are getting a new gymnasium, so that is definitely something to think about.” Michigan: “Having them interested means a lot. They are the championship runner-up team, so they have a lot of faith in me to recruit me throughout this whole process. “They just want to see me play defense well, get better with my shot and rebound the ball.”

WHAT'S NEXT

Running with the Oklahoma Run PWP 16-under unit this spring and summer on the Under Armour circuit, Holman recapped where he has been and where he hopes to go. “I have been to OU and OSU, and I haven’t been to Houston yet, but they would like for me to come and visit,” he said. “Michigan also offered for me to come and visit, too.”

RIVALS REACTION