Magic Memorial Day: Four-star Isaiah Cottrell talks visits
ORANGE, Calif. -- One of the top big men in the class of 2020, four-star forward Isaiah Cottrell has made some visits and is working his way through his recruitment.Down to a final eight of Kansas,...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news