News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-26 12:13:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Magic Memorial Day: Four-star Isaiah Cottrell talks visits

Wpxvrcxoov3duyzmj0ck
Isaiah Cottrell (GOAZCATS.com)
Eric Bossi • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

ORANGE, Calif. -- One of the top big men in the class of 2020, four-star forward Isaiah Cottrell has made some visits and is working his way through his recruitment.Down to a final eight of Kansas,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}