MADE Hoops' HSA East Camp: The Cassidy Awards

MANALAPAN, NJ. - This year's MADE Hoops East HSA Camp took place in central New Jersey over the weekend, and it attracted no shortage of talent from the Tri-State Area and beyond. Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy was on hand for the two-day event and dishes out some awards below.

TOP PERFORMER: Elliot Cadeau

Elliot Cadeau (Rivals.com)

WHAT HE DID: Elliot Cadeau could pass for a senior from a skill and basketball IQ standpoint. He did plenty of scoring over the weekend, showing off an ability to get to his spots on the floor and finish at all three levels. It was his defense, however, that was most impressive. The 6-foot-1 point guard’s footwork matches his effort on the defensive end. He finished one Saturday afternoon game with at least three blocks, including two at the rim. The class of 2024 standout did a little bit of everything this weekend and left his mark on the camp while looking like a top 10 prospect in the process. RECRUITMENT: Cadeau holds offers from TCU, Seton Hall, UMass and others. On Saturday, he said Virginia has also shown strong interest but has yet to make things official.

*****

WELL-ROUNDED: Danny Carbuccia

Danny Carbuccia (Rivals.com)

WHAT HE DID: It took Danny Carbuccia a quarter or so to warm up on Sunday, but once the Dominican-born point guard got going, the range of his skill set impressed. A hard-nosed prospect that loves the ball in his hands, the class of 2025 point guard took a leadership role on his camp team despite being one of the youngest players on the floor. He knocked down a handful of 3-pointers and showed the ability to get by his man and create off the dribble. It would behoove Carbuccia to grow a couple inches between now and college, but the 6-foot high school freshman has plenty of time to do that. If he continues to develop he’ll be in the discussion about the top point guards in the county when it comes time to rank his class. RECRUITMENT: Carbuccia has early offers from Stony Brook, Robert Morris and Fordham, among others. He's sure to see his list grow exponentially in the coming year.

*****

HOT FLASHES: James Moore

James Moore (Rivals.com)

WHAT HE DID: James Moore wowed in flashes this weekend, showing the kind of upside that would have college coaches drooling. He has the tools to be special and showed the ability to put it all together for multiple five-minute stretches that consisted of high-energy defense, impressive ball handling and three-level scoring. His battle will be with consistency, however, as he sometimes makes bad decisions with the ball and has a tendency to fade into the periphery for periods of time. There’s high-level potential inside the 6--foot-9 wing. If he reaches it, he has everything needed to be a top 30 prospect down the road. RECRUITMENT: Nebraska, TCU and Creighton have offered Moore.

*****

GET TO KNOW: AJ Dybantsa

WHAT HE DID: Dybantsa doesn’t yet have a Rivals profile because the system doesn’t allow us to make profiles for eighth graders. That said, it’s clear why he’s regarded as the top prospect in the class of 2026 by those that rank middle schoolers. Dybantsa already stands 6-foot-4 and is comfortable enough in his body that he runs the court like a much smaller player. He impacted every game he played in on the defensive end and sent down a number of impressive dunks. Dybantsa is a threat to post a double-double any time he steps on the floor. You’d have assumed the assertive wing was a sophomore or junior unless you knew better or had a roster in your hand. RECRUITMENT: Dybantsa won’t play his first high school game until next year at this time, so it’s no surprise that he’s not received an offer at this juncture. He’ll have major national offers by the time things are said and done, however.

*****

SHARPSHOOTER: Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore (Rivals.com)

WHAT HE DID: Few prospects, if any, shot the ball as well as Elijah Moore did over the weekend. He comes with solid length and has some defensive versatility as well. That said, it was his shooting that stole the show in New Jersey. He made five 3-pointers in the Saturday game I watched and also showed the occasional ability to get by his defender and finish at the rim. Asked to describe his game after the contest, Moore said “I can shoot the (expletive) out of the ball,” and it was impossible to debate his claim. RECRUITMENT: Moore holds an early offer from St. Peters, and schools such as Fordham, Columbia and Manhattan recently watched him at an open gym workout.

*****

NEWSWORTHY: Justin Edwards

Justin Edwards (https://basketball.rivals.com)

WHAT HE DID: Justin Edwards was the most sought-after interview at the event, as the class of 2023 five-star is starting to get deeper into the recruiting process. On Saturday, Edwards said he’s in close contact with UConn and shouted out Huskies assistant Kimani Young as the coach with whom he feels most comfortable. RECRUITMENT: UConn has to like where it stands with Edwards these days, but Kentucky could be laying in the weeds. According to Edwards, John Calipari’s program intends to offer him a scholarship after he takes a campus visit. No date for such a trip has been set, but Edwards says he expects it to take place sometime in October.

*****

ATHLETIC PROWESS: Ian Jackson