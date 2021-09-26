MADE Hoops' HSA East Camp: Takeaways from day one

MANALAPAN, N.J. - MADE Hoops’ HSA East Camp kicked off on Saturday in central New Jersey and there was no shortage of talent on display during day one. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy was on hand for the event and shares some news and notes from the day that was below. ***** PLAYER UPDATES: Tom House | Mark Mitchell 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 *****

UCONN SITTING PRETTY WITH FIVE-STAR JUSTIN EDWARDS

Justin Edwards (https://basketball.rivals.com)

Justin Edwards arrived at the weekend camp as the event’s most in-demand participant. And while he played relatively well, most are already familiar with the Rivals100 wing’s upside. So, the chatter that surrounded Edwards on Saturday had less to do with his development as a player and more to do with what the future of his recruitment may hold. Edwards didn’t name a frontrunner when asked about his college future after the game, but he also had no problem stating that UConn is the school most involved in the process. “(Associate head) coach Kimani (Young) is my guy,” he said. “I’m closest with him. We talk a lot and I like his mentality. I went up there on a visit and everything I saw really spoke to me. I loved it. I’m definitely talking to them the most.” Edwards is also in relatively close contact with Penn State and Maryland. A Kentucky offer looms large, however, as Edwards believes the Wildcats may make things official on that front this fall. “They are going to offer, but they want me to come up on a visit first,” Edwards said. “It will hopefully be in October sometime, but we don’t have a date yet.”

*****

ELLIOT CADEAU COULD PUSH FOR TOP-FIVE STATUS

In a camp stocked with talented 2024 and 2025 prospects, New Jersey-based guard Elliot Cadeau shined brightest on Saturday. Cadeau, who holds early offers from TCU, Seton Hall and UMass, among others, showed off a well-rounded skill set in an afternoon game as he flashed his ball handling, court vision and incredible defensive motor in a comfortable victory. Cadeau looked like a top 10 prospect all afternoon, and he could push for the top five when Rivals ranks the 2024 class next month. He has the feel of an elite defender, as he contests shots at the rim but also showcases a great motor and tremendous footwork guarding the perimeter. Virginia’s coaching staff is the only staff with which Cadeau has spoken at any length, but an offer from the Cavaliers has yet to arrive.

*****

IAN JACKSON’S ATHLETICISM SHINES THROUGH

We didn’t have the opportunity to see Ian Jackson in game action Saturday. That will come on Sunday, but the class of 2024 guard still managed to make an impression. Jackson, who holds an early offer from Kansas State, looked smooth and hyper-athletic in morning drills before unleashing a dunk contest-style jam that brought his fellow campers to their feet while burning time between sessions. So, while there wasn’t time to see him in game action on the event’s opening day, he certainly managed to pique curiosity about what he’ll do when the ball tips on Sunday.

*****

ELIJAH PERKINS MAY SEE HIS PROFILE RISE

Elijah Perkins (Rob Cassidy)

Ian Jackson’s dunk may have been the most talked about one of the afternoon, but Elijah Pekins threw down a couple of in-game slams that excited onlookers. The Camden (N.J.) High standout is more than just a dunker, however, as he used his broad shoulders and tight handle to get to his spots and finish at the rim through contact all day. There's absolutely no doubt that the 6-foot-4 bully of a guard can help any number of Division I programs, and he could get some high-major looks if he progresses as a shooter and a defender. A class of 2022 prospect, Perkins is set to take an official visit to Hampton on Oct. 2, and he will likely see his options expand in the year ahead.

*****

ELIJAH MOORE WILL SHOOT HIS WAY TO MORE OFFERS

Elijah Moore (Rob Cassidy)