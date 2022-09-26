On Monday evening, Jerome Tang and the Kansas State Wildcats received the third commitment in their 2023 basketball recruiting class. Three-star forward Macaleab Rich committed to the Wildcats over Missouri, Ole Miss and UIC, joining four-star guards Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones. Rich spoke with Rivals regarding his decision below. We also take a look at what the Wildcats are getting in this very interesting prospect, who has a chance to make an appearance in the next update of the Rivals150. *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Why Kansas State: “Because I felt the most love I have ever felt in my life when I went on campus. I’ve built a great bond with the coaches and players and it just felt like home and the style of play fits how I play.” The staff’s vision for him: “To come in and make an impact on the team and the program, and just work hard like I’ve always been doing.” What Kansas State fans can expect: “All I’m going to say is it’s going to get scary!” *****

WHAT THE WILDCATS ARE GETTING

Rich is one of the more unique prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he plays above the rim. He’s a violent, explosive athlete who is very hard to stop with a head of steam. He’s naturally strong and can put his head on the rim in a moment’s notice. Simply put, Rich is a freight train when heading toward the basket, and he’s very efficient once he gets there. The most underrated quality of Rich’s game is his defensive versatility, with the size, speed and athleticism to guard multiple positions on the perimeter and in the post. There will be a lot of fun, interesting ways that Tang and his staff can utilize the three-star forward at the next level. *****

WHAT’S NEXT FOR KANSAS STATE?