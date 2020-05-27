Basketball Recruiting - Mac McClung makes his choice

McClung chose the Red Raiders over Arkansas , Auburn , BYU , Memphis , USC and Wake Forest . He is a 6-foot-2 combo guard that is best used in a scoring role, though he is a more than capable ballhandler that brings a wealth of experience to Lubbock. He has started all but one of the 50 games that he has appeared in throughout his college career.

After pursuing the professional path earlier this spring, Mac McClung surprised many with his decision to transfer from Georgetown . After hearing the pitches from a number of prominent programs in recent weeks, McClung committed to Texas Tech on Wednesday.

A quick and explosive guard that caused an immediate following thanks to his dunking powers, McClung is more than just a mixtape dunker. His jump shooting must continue to improve, but he did raise his three point shooting to a more respectable 32.3 percent this past season from 27.7% as a freshman. McClung is at his best attacking the basket. He can create for others which was reflected by his 2.4 assists per game last season, and is a solid rebounding guard.

Transfer rules dictate he sits out the 2020-21 season but there is a strong belief that McClung will push for a waiver to play immediately. He has two full seasons of eligibility remaining and gaining instant eligibility would help fill a giant void in the backcourt at Texas Tech due to the loss of Davide Moretti who decided to sign a contract in his native Italy last week.

Another onslaught of talent will enroll in the fall alongside McClung. While questions remain as to whether he and Wichita State transfer Jamarius Burton will be eligible, VCU grad-transfer Marcus Santos-Silva will see the floor right away. A top-25 class will also head to Lubbock headlined by top-40 prospects Micah Peavy and Nimari Burnett, along with four-star forward Chibuzo Agbo.