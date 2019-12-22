FORT MYERS, FL. – Lynn Greer made news earlier this year by putting off his college decision. No, it wasn’t that he just decided against signing last month, but rather that he will take a prep year after graduating this spring, thus placing him into the 2021 class. “I just feel like I can do better than what I did this past summer,” he said about his decision to move into the 2021 class. “Just having that extra chance is good for me. I feel like I am one of the top players in the country and that I can show it.” Florida, Georgetown, Marquette, Miami, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Temple are among the schools most actively recruiting Greer, he told Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgetown: “They are just telling me that their point guard (James Akinjo) left and that it would be a great opportunity for me and if I go there, it would be a great opportunity for me.” Miami: “Coach (Adam) Fisher, he is a great guy. He has been recruiting me probably since I was in eighth grade and going into my freshman year. We have a great relationship and he is a great guy.” Temple: “It is home. It is my dad’s school and they are just telling me that they really need a point guard to be able to run the team and score and also have that point guard IQ.”

WHAT'S NEXT?