Lynn Greer remains undecided on his college enrollment date
FORT MYERS, FL. – Lynn Greer made news earlier this year by putting off his college decision. No, it wasn’t that he just decided against signing last month, but rather that he will take a prep year after graduating this spring, thus placing him into the 2021 class.
“I just feel like I can do better than what I did this past summer,” he said about his decision to move into the 2021 class. “Just having that extra chance is good for me. I feel like I am one of the top players in the country and that I can show it.”
Florida, Georgetown, Marquette, Miami, Nebraska, Ohio State, and Temple are among the schools most actively recruiting Greer, he told Rivals.com.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Georgetown: “They are just telling me that their point guard (James Akinjo) left and that it would be a great opportunity for me and if I go there, it would be a great opportunity for me.”
Miami: “Coach (Adam) Fisher, he is a great guy. He has been recruiting me probably since I was in eighth grade and going into my freshman year. We have a great relationship and he is a great guy.”
Temple: “It is home. It is my dad’s school and they are just telling me that they really need a point guard to be able to run the team and score and also have that point guard IQ.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Greer discussed his travel plans. “I haven’t taken any official visits yet but I want to start taking some soon,” he said. “I think that I am going to take one to Georgetown.”
Set on graduating in the spring before beginning a prep year in the fall, there is always a chance that he could remain in his original class. “Georgetown has said they are going to recruit me for either year, Ohio State has said either year, and Nebraska has talked to me about going 2020,” Greer stated. “I am going to play this summer out first and then see where things stand.”
Coaches from Georgetown and Miami were spotted at his contests this past week at the City of Palms Classic. He has made the proper strides with his game in recent months, showing better decision-making skills and the ability to pick the time and place to score and when to pass. As a member of the 2020 class, he is one of the best lead guards available, though a final decision on his year of enrollment won’t be finalized until later next year.