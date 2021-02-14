Basketball Recruiting - Lynn Greer III hoping to commit by end of February

Washington: “The whole staff is recruiting me. One of my friends, Quade Green, is over there. He is a great point guard, he can score and facilitate. I really think that right now they need just a couple dogs to come in and I can be that.”

Washington State: “I’m talking with coach (Derrick) Phelps over there. He’s a point guard you know, and they have been winning a little bit lately, so I've been noticing that. I like that they keep it real with me, they need a guard to run the show and they think I can do that for them.”

Seton Hall: “They need a guard who can do things for them. I am a local guy you know, so New Jersey you know they are talking about that.”

San Diego State: “They need a scoring guard, a guard who can come in and facilitate and play defense. They really emphasize defense and they have developed some guards over there.”