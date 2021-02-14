Basketball Recruiting - Lynn Greer III hoping to commit by end of February

Lynn Greer III hoping to commit by end of February
Three-star Lynn Greer III is emerging as a a hot commodity among high-major coaches.
“With the offers I have, I am hearing a lot from Washington, Washington State, Seton Hall, San Diego State and some more…”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Washington: “The whole staff is recruiting me. One of my friends, Quade Green, is over there. He is a great point guard, he can score and facilitate. I really think that right now they need just a couple dogs to come in and I can be that.”
Washington State: “I’m talking with coach (Derrick) Phelps over there. He’s a point guard you know, and they have been winning a little bit lately, so I've been noticing that. I like that they keep it real with me, they need a guard to run the show and they think I can do that for them.”
Seton Hall: “They need a guard who can do things for them. I am a local guy you know, so New Jersey you know they are talking about that.”
San Diego State: “They need a scoring guard, a guard who can come in and facilitate and play defense. They really emphasize defense and they have developed some guards over there.”
GREER'S RECRUITMENT CONTINUED
“I’m really taking things day by day, there may be one or two other schools that haven’t been made public yet that I may put out soon too. But I’ll probably have a final decision made by the end of February here, so soon.”
Greer knows things are winding down and he talked about what would go into his final decision.
“Location doesn’t really matter to me, whatever the best fit is. You know, I’ve been all around so I am not really too worried about where it is.” Greer continued, “Ill be looking for a coach who will allow me to play my game, knowing that I am going to make more good decisions on the floor than bad decisions. A coach who believes in me.”