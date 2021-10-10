Luke Hunger is prioritizing fit in his recruitment

"I would say I hear the most from Miami , Richmond, Pittsburgh, Michigan , Northwestern, Pennsylvania,” Hunger said. “I also recently heard from Wisconsin and Georgetown . I have taken official visits to Harvard and Miami already. Currently, I don’t have any more planned but I will be setting some official visits up soon.”

On back-to-back days last week, 6-foot-10 Luke Hunger picked up offers from Northwestern and Pittsburgh . Those two offers were No. 22 and 23 for the Montreal, Canada native who is attending prep school at Gill (Mass.) Northfield Mount Hermon.

Miami: “It was great, it’s a really beautiful campus with a good education and they play in one of the best conferences. They are graduating a couple of bigs so they see me coming in and having an opportunity to make an impact immediately.”

Harvard: “hey have done well in the past years and there’s also an opportunity to make an impact immediately with a great education.”

Richmond: “The whole staff is recruiting me. They have a great style of play that runs through their bigs, they also just got a brand-new facility.”

Michigan: “Coach (Phil) Martelli is recruiting me from Michigan. He came to watch me a few weeks ago and has been texting me since. Michigan is a very competitive basketball and academic school as well.”

Pittsburgh: “It is a good spot; they have a great program that competes in the ACC and a coach (Jeff Capel) who wants to win. They also have a really good fanbase.”

Penn: “They are a really good school too. They’re in the Ivy League so they have elite academics, and they play in the Palestra which is a legendary arena. Their whole staff has been recruiting me as well.”

Northwestern: “They offer a great combination of athletics and academics. They play in the Big Ten which is a tough conference. They have a great style of play, and they are also graduating two of their bigs.”