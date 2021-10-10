Luke Hunger is prioritizing fit in his recruitment
On back-to-back days last week, 6-foot-10 Luke Hunger picked up offers from Northwestern and Pittsburgh. Those two offers were No. 22 and 23 for the Montreal, Canada native who is attending prep school at Gill (Mass.) Northfield Mount Hermon.
"I would say I hear the most from Miami, Richmond, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Northwestern, Pennsylvania,” Hunger said. “I also recently heard from Wisconsin and Georgetown. I have taken official visits to Harvard and Miami already. Currently, I don’t have any more planned but I will be setting some official visits up soon.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Miami: “It was great, it’s a really beautiful campus with a good education and they play in one of the best conferences. They are graduating a couple of bigs so they see me coming in and having an opportunity to make an impact immediately.”
Harvard: “hey have done well in the past years and there’s also an opportunity to make an impact immediately with a great education.”
Richmond: “The whole staff is recruiting me. They have a great style of play that runs through their bigs, they also just got a brand-new facility.”
Michigan: “Coach (Phil) Martelli is recruiting me from Michigan. He came to watch me a few weeks ago and has been texting me since. Michigan is a very competitive basketball and academic school as well.”
Pittsburgh: “It is a good spot; they have a great program that competes in the ACC and a coach (Jeff Capel) who wants to win. They also have a really good fanbase.”
Penn: “They are a really good school too. They’re in the Ivy League so they have elite academics, and they play in the Palestra which is a legendary arena. Their whole staff has been recruiting me as well.”
Northwestern: “They offer a great combination of athletics and academics. They play in the Big Ten which is a tough conference. They have a great style of play, and they are also graduating two of their bigs.”
*****
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I will be looking for a school that fits me and my family,” Huger said. “A good style of play that uses their bigs. A chance to make an impact right away. A good staff. Also, a school where I can get a good degree for after basketball.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Hunger has legit size, standing at a sturdy 6-foot-10, but it is his skill and his vision that really stand out. While he may not be the most vertically athletic player on the floor, he understands angles and he has great touch. He can also see the floor, able to line up at multiple levels of the floor and play through him in the half court.