Basketball Recruiting - LSU wraps up three-star Brandon Murray

“Honestly, it just felt like the right fit,” Murray told Rivals.com. “The coaching staff was persistent on getting me there and I wanted to be there. I had a gut feeling and they made me feel real comfortable committing there.”

After taking a bit longer to complete its roster for the upcoming season compared to practically all others, LSU has geared its eyes directly on the 2021 class. On Friday, three-star guard Brandon Murray committed to the Tigers, giving the Tigers a versatile shot maker in the backcourt.

Deciding to take a prep year in the fall at IMG Academy alongside fellow LSU recruit Bradley Ezewiro, Murray saw his recruitment explode in recent months. He held offers from a bevy of other high-majors including Auburn, Georgetown, USF and Wichita State. The 44th best small forward in his class, Murray has the size, strength and versatility to impact the SEC program as a freshman and at either wing position.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound small forward that brings a competitive edge to the court, the Baltimore native is strong and tough. He is most valued for his ability to make shots out of the spot-up, but is more than capable as a finisher in traffic. Thanks to his all-around size and motor, Murray can and will guard more than one spot in the half-court. He possesses plenty of intangibles, too, all of which should lead to a quality career in Baton Rouge.

LSU now sits with three commitments in the 2021 class featuring Murray, Ezewiro and top-50 center Jerrell Colbert, creating a top-10 class nationally. The Tigers remain involved for some of the nation’s elite including JD Davison, Alex Fudge, Jabari Smith and Daimion Collins.