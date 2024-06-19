One of the highest upside bigs in the class of 2025, Jaden Toombs is forced to be reckoned with on the glass and in the post. His fluidity, athleticism and agility suggest the 6-foot-10 center has some serious offensive upside as well and he’s starting to realize his potential from a skill perspective this spring.

Rivals recently spoke with Toombs about his recruitment and what could be next in his process.

*****

ON RECENT OFFERS:

“I got an Oklahoma and Oklahoma State offer after the live period. I got to talk to both of those coaches after they offered.”

ON OKLAHOMA STATE:

“They have a new coaching staff from Western Kentucky, and they’re good. I like that. They just really want to recruitment me. I don’t know a lot about the school yet, but I want to get to know them.”

ON OKLAHOMA:

“I know those coaches a lot better because Oklahoma had been recruiting me for a long time, even before they offered. I would like to go out there and check it out for sure.”

ON VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE THIS YEAR:

“I want to go to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, LSU and Louisville.”

ON LSU:

“LSU was my first offer so I know them well. It’s a pretty cool school and I want to visit for sure. It means a lot that they were the first school to really see something in me.”

ON LOUISVILLE:

“I don’t know much. I just know I like the new coach and I want to go check it out myself. I’ll start taking visits after Peach Jam [in July]. I’ll know more after that.”