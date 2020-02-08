Down in Baton Rouge, Will Wade is putting together another nice class and LSU's 2020 group just got a bit stronger.

Four-star wing Mwani Wilkinson of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman has become the latest to call it for Wade and the Tigers.

"I picked LSU because i knew in my heart that it was right for me and it was where I wanted to be and it came to a certain point when i just knew that 100%," Wilkinson told Rivals.com. "But it wasn’t always like that though. For a long time i was torn between 3 schools where i would have great opportunity. It just so happens that i chose LSU because as time went by until like last week i just knew i wanted to go there."

Earlier this winter, Wilkinson said that his family being from the area was a plus.



“My dad’s family is from Baton Rouge so I have a lot of family out there," Wilkinson told Rivals.com earlier this winter. "I always liked LSU football as a child because when I grew up I didn’t play basketball, I played football. I liked the competition down there and they are in the SEC which I like."