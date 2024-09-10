https://lsu.rivals.com/ LSU landed its first commitment of the 2025 cycle on Tuesday, when four-star center Matt Gilhool announced his commitment to the Tigers. Gilhool, who will play his upcoming senior season at Philadelphia's William Penn Charter School, chose LSU over Alabama, Tennessee, Iowa, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and others. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what the Tigers are getting in the 6-foot-10 center as well as what it means for LSU’s 2025 class.





The 6-foot-10 Gilhool can absolutely play center at the college level but is probably most intriguing as a stretch 4, as his versatility and burgeoning catch-and-shoot ability make him a matchup problem and give him an extremely high ceiling in such a role. He needs to add more strength, but has the frame to carry more weight. He’ll likely become a more versatile rebounder as he fills out. He shows flashes of rim-protection ability but gets pushed around a bit on the block still. Gilhool averaged 8.8 PPG and 6.3 RPG playing for Team Final in the EYBL this season and showcased some impressive passing ability out of the low block while doing so. Gilhool won’t blow anyone away with athleticism but his skill development is moving in the right direction, as he’s become a much more fluid and versatile prospect in the last calendar year. He moves laterally well enough to be effective when caught in a switch on the perimeter and will become a more well-rounded defender as he beefs up and becomes comfortable nagging with bigger opponents down low.



