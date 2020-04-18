Adding even further to its nationally ranked 2020 class, LSU infused even greater depth into its frontcourt thanks to the commitment from one of the top centers still available this spring. Josh Gray, a 7-footer from the Putnam Science Academy program, committed to the Tigers on Saturday.

“Will Wade and the coaching staff has been great and the SEC is one of the conferences where people like me fit in,,” Gray told Rivals.com. “What intrigues me is the amazing facilities that they have, and their player development with bigs. They play a motion style with back screens and such but with the guards they have, I’m pretty confident that I will get the touches in the paint that I need.”

Gray stands over 7-feet and brings a college-ready frame to Baton Rouge. The New York native sits as the 25th best center in his class nationally. He chose the Tigers over Auburn, Providence, Seton Hall and WVU.