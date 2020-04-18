LSU lands 7-footer center Josh Gray
Adding even further to its nationally ranked 2020 class, LSU infused even greater depth into its frontcourt thanks to the commitment from one of the top centers still available this spring. Josh Gray, a 7-footer from the Putnam Science Academy program, committed to the Tigers on Saturday.
“Will Wade and the coaching staff has been great and the SEC is one of the conferences where people like me fit in,,” Gray told Rivals.com. “What intrigues me is the amazing facilities that they have, and their player development with bigs. They play a motion style with back screens and such but with the guards they have, I’m pretty confident that I will get the touches in the paint that I need.”
Gray stands over 7-feet and brings a college-ready frame to Baton Rouge. The New York native sits as the 25th best center in his class nationally. He chose the Tigers over Auburn, Providence, Seton Hall and WVU.
Respected for his talent and size in the frontcourt, questions had swirled around the consistency that Gray had gone about playing the sport. That was put to bed over the winter in which he brought a better motor to the floor which was reflected by greater production within the interior. When at his best, Gray is a rim presence that blocks shots, rebounds and finishes.
Major replacements will be needed in the frontcourt in which Trendon Watford, Emmitt Williams and Darius Days all could potentially leave early for the NBA Draft this summer. Marlon Taylor will also graduate this spring, leaving a major void along the frontline.
LSU will welcome eight newcomers to its program in the fall. From the 2020 class, the Tigers will enroll five-star guard Cam Thomas, along with Rivals150 prospects Jalen Cook, Mwani Wilkinson and Eric Gaines, while Bradley Ezewiro and Gray should enhance its frontcourt further. Transfer pick-ups Shareef O’Neal and Josh LeBlanc should also leave a quick impression on the program.
They are also among the finalists for five-star junior Moussa Cisse who could reclassify into the 2020 class later this summer.