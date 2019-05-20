Five-star Trendon Watford picks LSU
After navigating through a tumultuous year that saw its head coach, Will Wade, suspended, LSU picked up its biggest commitment in the 2019 class with Trendon Watford. A five-star forward and one of the three best prospects available this spring, Watford’s commitment gives the Tigers a super versatile and talented piece that can be used all across the frontcourt.
“The relationship that I have with Coach Wade and Coach (Bill) Armstrong was the biggest thing to me," Watford said. "They made me a priority since the first day they offered me and I love what they did last year and want to get even further in the future. They feel like my versatility first right into their open spot with Nazreon Reid leaving and they made it feel like they needed me the most.”
Some questions remain regarding Wade longevity at the SEC program following the unearthing of a potential pay-for-play scheme in the recent FBI trial. However, Watford felt comfortable with all that Wade and his administration had to say.
“They just told me the truth about what was going on and were telling me what the athletic director was saying and I trusted them,” Watford said.
The five-star forward chose the Tigers over the in-state Alabama program, Indiana, a program where his brother, Christian Watford, played, and Memphis. Watford gives Wade his third straight class that boasts a McDonald’s All-American and fills a frontcourt hole that desperately needed attention to with the recent departures of Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams.
A giant win for LSU, Watford is one of the most versatile prospects in the 2019 class. Standing over 6-foot-8 and with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, he is skilled enough to the point that he can be used on the ball in certain situations as a giant playmaker, but is a good enough shooter to the perimeter and scorer in the low post that any role assigned he can capably fill. He is also a rangy defender that can guard different positions in the half-court.
Watford becomes the second 2019 commitment from a high school prospect, joining Rivals150 guard James Bishop who signed for the program in the fall. Junior college guard Charles Manning also had already signed as the Tigers could remain in pursuit of another big man prospect this spring before turning their attention solely on the 2020 class.