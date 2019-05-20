After navigating through a tumultuous year that saw its head coach, Will Wade, suspended, LSU picked up its biggest commitment in the 2019 class with Trendon Watford. A five-star forward and one of the three best prospects available this spring, Watford’s commitment gives the Tigers a super versatile and talented piece that can be used all across the frontcourt.

“The relationship that I have with Coach Wade and Coach (Bill) Armstrong was the biggest thing to me," Watford said. "They made me a priority since the first day they offered me and I love what they did last year and want to get even further in the future. They feel like my versatility first right into their open spot with Nazreon Reid leaving and they made it feel like they needed me the most.”

Some questions remain regarding Wade longevity at the SEC program following the unearthing of a potential pay-for-play scheme in the recent FBI trial. However, Watford felt comfortable with all that Wade and his administration had to say.



“They just told me the truth about what was going on and were telling me what the athletic director was saying and I trusted them,” Watford said.