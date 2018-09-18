LSU begins 2019 with Rivals150 guard James Bishop
LSU began its 2019 class on Tuesday with the commitment of Rivals150 guard James Bishop. The four-star guard out of Maryland is known as one of the top scorers in his class nationally, and gives the Tigers an immediate weapon on the perimeter.
Bishop chose LSU over St. John’s, NC State, Marquette and VCU. He visited the Baton Rouge campus the first weekend in September before coming to his decision Tuesday.
The Baltimore native emerged this summer on the Under Armour circuit, thanks to his steady scoring skills. The lefty broke out with a 43-point outing, thanks in part to an 11-for-15 3-point shooting performance against a pair of five-star guard prospects during an April evaluation period contest.
From there, the 6-foot-2 guard eased into a priority recruitment, thanks to his ability to put the ball through the basket. But he's also an underrated defender, and he can guard multiple positions on the perimeter. He sports good length, solid feet and a competitive mindset that allows the lefty to produce on both sides of the floor.
Bishop becomes LSU’s first 2019 commitment as the fall months approach. The 2019 class will be a big one for second-year head coach Will Wade, as the potential is there for Javonte Smart, Emmitt Williams, Nazreon Reid and Tremont Waters to all test the NBA waters after the upcoming season.
The Tigers remain heavily entrenched with the recruitments of some of the best in the 2019 class. Omar Payne, CJ Walker and Trendon Watford are just a few that remain high on the SEC program.