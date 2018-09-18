LSU began its 2019 class on Tuesday with the commitment of Rivals150 guard James Bishop. The four-star guard out of Maryland is known as one of the top scorers in his class nationally, and gives the Tigers an immediate weapon on the perimeter.

Bishop chose LSU over St. John’s, NC State, Marquette and VCU. He visited the Baton Rouge campus the first weekend in September before coming to his decision Tuesday.

The Baltimore native emerged this summer on the Under Armour circuit, thanks to his steady scoring skills. The lefty broke out with a 43-point outing, thanks in part to an 11-for-15 3-point shooting performance against a pair of five-star guard prospects during an April evaluation period contest.