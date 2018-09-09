Withers originally broke things down with what impressed him about the ACC bunch. “It’s a great program. I like it overall,” he told Rivals.com. “It’s a great situation on and off the court. They are known to have a great program on the court. Off the court, I like everything on the campus is in one area with no distractions.”

Louisville made its second mark within the Rivals150 on Saturday thanks to the commitment of Jaelyn Withers . A four-star forward, Withers gave his verbal pledge to the program during his official visit, joining Josh Nickelberry as Cardinals’ 2019 commitments.

The commitment of the four-star forward is another quality addition for the first-year coaching staff at Louisville. Withers brings plenty of value as a versatile defender but, most of all, someone that can put the ball through the basket and in a variety of ways.

A 6-foot-8 senior that can play either forward position, Withers is most comfortable facing the basketball in going to work off of the wings on the floor. He can hit the perimeter jumper, score off of the pull-up near the elbow region, and also convert through contact as he is an above average athlete.

Running with the Team Loaded NC program this summer, Withers put together a strong showing on the adidas circuit. He posted per-game averages of 10.6 points (54 FG percent) and 5.1 rebounds where, at the same time, was used in a variety of lineups thanks to his size and versatility in the frontcourt.

Nickelberry and Withers create a strong start for the Cardinals entering the month of September. Louisville is attempting to put together a big crop this fall, one in numbers and in talent, as they remain locked in on such others as Aidan Igiehon, Jalen Lecque, Rocket Watts, David Johnson, Jahmius Ramsey, Tyrell Jones, Omar Payne, Qudus Wahab, Samuell Williamson and Matt Hurt, each a member of the Rivals150.