Williamson discussed his feelings for the program earlier this summer with Rivals.com. “I like the coaching staff," he said. "Coach (Chris) Mack and Coach (Luke) Murray have been on me. They were on me at Xavier and then they took the job at Louisville and they’ve been talking to me quite a bit. I love the culture at Louisville and the fanbase.”

For the second straight week, Louisville snagged a Rivals150 prospect thanks to the commitment of four-star wing Samuell Williamson . A top-50 prospect out of Texas, Williamson chose the Cardinals following his visit this weekend.

The high-end four-star prospect chose the Cardinals over Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, giving the Cardinals a ready-made scoring presence on the wings. Blessed with great size and a very confident scoring acumen where he can convert from each level on the floor, Williamson should find a way to immediately impact the program upon his enrollment.

Arguably Mack’s biggest win on the recruiting trial since taking over at Louisville, Williamson gives Louisville a greatly sized small forward that can defend more than one position, make shots and also handle the ball as a secondary playmaker.

Emerging this summer as a national level prospect on the Nike EYBL circuit, Williamson did not struggle to produce. Running with the Drive Nation program, he posted per-game averages of 12.7 points (88 FT percent), 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The top-rated member of Louisville’s 2019 class, the Cardinals now sit with three Rivals150 pledges as the fall months approaches. Next year, he will be joined by scoring guard Josh Nickelberry and Jaelyn Withers. A need remains in the frontcourt as Aidan Igiehon, a top-60 big man, will visit the Louisville campus later this month.