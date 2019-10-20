Louisville snatches Rivals150 wing D'Andre Davis
Louisville made quick work of the second recruitment of D’Andre Davis. The former Nebraska commit backed off his initial pledge just last weekend before taking an official visit to the ACC program where he then gave his commitment to Chris Mack and his staff.
"Coach (Chris) Mack is a great coach who knows what he is doing. He knows how to develop players and push them to reach every goal they want," Davis told Rivals.com. "The support is through the roof. They made me feel loved and wanted, and it is somewhere I can see myself being for the next four years.”
Davis was lightly recruited prior to his commitment to Nebraska that occurred nearly a year ago to the day. Despite the initial coaching change that saw Fred Hoiberg overtake the Huskers’ program, Davis remained committed until last week. He chose the Cards over Purdue and Xavier, two others that had scheduled visit dates for the next two weekends.
Davis stands over 6-foot-5 and is equipped with great length and athleticism that he uses properly around the basket. He is a two-way threat that can make shots to the perimeter, defend various positions, finish at the basket and also make the proper pass within the half-court setting.
"The visit went great. I was really able to build and further the relationships with the coaching staff and was able to start one with the players," Davis went on to say. "Something that stuck out to me during the visit was their togetherness and that’s huge to me. With them, you hear the word family a lot and that’s something that means a lot to me. I’m a family person and I’ve grown up with a family where family is the utmost importance."
An efficient producer with the Spiece Indy Hoops program this summer, he posted per-game averages of 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He is the potential replacement for Samuell Williamson and will be relied upon for his two-way abilities and versatility on the perimeter.
He becomes the second member of Louisville’s 2020 class and its first high school commitment this fall. Next year, top junior college small forward Jayden Scrubb will enroll alongside him at the ACC program.