Louisville made quick work of the second recruitment of D’Andre Davis. The former Nebraska commit backed off his initial pledge just last weekend before taking an official visit to the ACC program where he then gave his commitment to Chris Mack and his staff.

"Coach (Chris) Mack is a great coach who knows what he is doing. He knows how to develop players and push them to reach every goal they want," Davis told Rivals.com. "The support is through the roof. They made me feel loved and wanted, and it is somewhere I can see myself being for the next four years.”

Davis was lightly recruited prior to his commitment to Nebraska that occurred nearly a year ago to the day. Despite the initial coaching change that saw Fred Hoiberg overtake the Huskers’ program, Davis remained committed until last week. He chose the Cards over Purdue and Xavier, two others that had scheduled visit dates for the next two weekends.