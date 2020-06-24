Basketball Recruiting - Louisville snags top JUCO standout El Ellis

“Having the opportunity to play in the best conference in college basketball,” Ellis told Rivals.com regarding his college decision. “My family will have the opportunity to see me play at home and just having the relationship I have built with the coaching staff.”

Getting another leg up on the field in the 2021 class, Louisville landed one of the more reputable junior college prospects on Wednesday. El Ellis , a four-star guard and standout out of Tallahassee Community College, picked the Cardinals and will have two years of eligibility remaining upon his enrollment next fall.

A 6-foot-3 combo guard from Durham, North Carolina, Ellis chose the Cards over Iowa State, Georgia, NC Central, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas Tech and UConn. He will return to the junior college ranks in the fall before enrolling at the ACC program next year. Ellis brings quality size, versatility and toughness to Louisville.

Respected for his scoring abilities, Ellis is a long-armed guard that is an efficient shooter from each level on the court. During his freshman season at TCC, Ellis averaged over 14 points and four assists per game, and made 40-percent of his 3-point attempts. He is a capable playmaker that excels in the open floor and gives Chris Mack another ballhandler that should make for an immediate impact a year from now.

Ellis becomes a member of Louisville’s nationally recognized 2021 class. Already, the Cards have received the commitments from Rivals150 junior Bryce Hopkins and three-star guard Bobby Pettiford, and just yesterday, welcomed in Gabe Wiznitzer who, though he reclassified into the 2020 class, will also redshirt and not see his eligibility start until the fall of 2021.