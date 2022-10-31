Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals landed their first commitment in the 2024 class on Monday afternoon with the pledge of three-star guard TJ Robinson. Robinson, who had a great spring and summer with the New Jersey Scholars, will appear in the next version of the updated Rivals150.

The future Cardinal spoke with Rivals about his decision.





*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS





ON WHY HE CHOSE LOUISVILLE

“I chose Louisville because the coaching staff really stood out to me with them having multiple coaches coming from winning programs, and almost all former NBA players. The coaching staff showed me how different they were from other colleges. From the first conversation with coach Kenny Payne, it was great, he is very honest, and wants you to get to the next level so he’ll push you and help you to get there as much as he can. I believe in Coach Payne and I don’t believe I would find another coaching staff like Louisville so that’s ultimately why I chose them.”





ON OTHER RECRUITS HE'D LIKE TO SEE JOIN HIM

“Definitely will recruit some players. My guy Billy Richmond and Peyton Marshall will be the main guys I’m looking to bring with me in the 2024 class as well as Carter Bryant.”