Basketball Recruiting - Louisville adds fourth piece in Van Der Heijden

Sources have confirmed to Rivals.com that skilled 6-foot-9 forward Eric Van Der Heijden of Raleigh (N.C.) Milbrook became the latest to end his recruitment in favor of the Cardinals.

Rivals.com was able to watch Van Der Heijden in person during his junior year at the John Wall Holiday Invitational and he had his impressive moments.



Most notably he has good mobility, a very clean looking jump shot and the body type that should allow him to add the strength necessary to be more of an inside and out threat. Currently, he prefers floating around the perimeter some and while he can do some things, he projects best as a stretch four man in a small ball type lineup in the ACC.

Van Der Heijden joins a class that is heavy on North Carolina ties. Rivals150 point guard Bobby Pettiford is from the state and four-star juco El Ellis has roots in the state as well. The group is rounded out by top 35 wing Bryce Hopkins and currently ranks second overall in the 2021 team recruiting rankings.

