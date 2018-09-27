Louisville adds another to its 2019 class in forward Quinn Slazinski
Louisville continues to own the month of September, as it celebrated its fourth class of 2019 commitment in as many weeks in the form of three-star forward Quinn Slazinski. A 6-foot-8 senior who can be a scoring threat from the perimeter, Slazinski becomes the fifth member of Chris Mack’s first full class at the ACC program.
“I felt that it was home for me. I visited over the summer and my family and I felt great about the plan that they have for me during my time there,” said Slazinski, a prospect who will enroll next fall but then plans to redshirt during his freshman campaign. “I will graduate at 17, and seeing how my body has changed over the past year at Huntington Prep, it was the best decision for me and my family.”
Selecting the Cardinals over DePaul and Wake Forest, Slazinski intends to take his official visit to Louisville next weekend. In the meantime, the Cardinals are hoping to make another mark in their nationally recognized class as they will host top-60 big man Aidan Igiehon this weekend for his own official visit.
Slazinski is best known as a 3-point shot maker. While he did not produce as efficiently as he may have liked during the travel season this summer, he was able to finish things on a high note and he brought in over a dozen high-major scholarship offers. He completed his time on the Nike EYBL circuit by posting per-game averages of 8.4 points (82 FT percent) and 5.3 rebounds.
Likely the long-term replacement for Jordan Nwora at Louisville, Slazinski joins Rivals150 prospects David Johnson, Jaelyn Withers, Josh Nickelberry and Samuell Williamson as players to have already pledged to the program. Igiehon remains Louisville's top priority as October approaches.