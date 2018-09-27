Louisville continues to own the month of September, as it celebrated its fourth class of 2019 commitment in as many weeks in the form of three-star forward Quinn Slazinski. A 6-foot-8 senior who can be a scoring threat from the perimeter, Slazinski becomes the fifth member of Chris Mack’s first full class at the ACC program.

“I felt that it was home for me. I visited over the summer and my family and I felt great about the plan that they have for me during my time there,” said Slazinski, a prospect who will enroll next fall but then plans to redshirt during his freshman campaign. “I will graduate at 17, and seeing how my body has changed over the past year at Huntington Prep, it was the best decision for me and my family.”