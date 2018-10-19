Louisville adds another in four-star big man Aidan Igiehon
In his first season on the job, Chris Mack is loading up at Louisville.
Having already landed some shooters and versatility in his first class, Mack and the Cardinals landed the athletic, bruising big man that they've been looking for when Aidan Igiehon became the latest to call it for Louisville when he committed during an announcement at Woodmere (N.Y.) Lawrence Woodmere Academy on Friday morning.
A top 50 prospect, Igiehon is from Ireland and a visit by Mack and his staff to see his mother in his home country left a big impression on him.
“He came to Ireland to visit my mom. That was amazing," Igiehon told NYCHoops.net in September. "I think that’s a huge deal. Not a lot of coaches fly across the world to visit your mom. I thought that was a big deal. I know my mom, she is involved in the recruiting process even though she not physically here. So for him to kinda keep her in the loop showed her how much he wants her son. I think that’s a huge step.”
One of the most physically impressive players in the class of 2019, Igiehon already looks as if he's spent a couple of years in a college weight room.
Not surprisingly, he loves to play to contact, is strong on the glass and is a good straight up shot-blocker. He tries to dunk everything he can, runs the floor hard and has pretty good hands, which should serve him well when he gets taught how to become a low post scorer on the college level.
The second top 50 player in Macks' strong first recruiting class, Igiehon joins small forward Samuell Williamson as the headliner of the class. They are joined by four-star combo forward Jae'Lyn Withers, four-star shooting guard Josh Nickelberry and three-star face up four man Quin Slazinski.
Overall, the group now ranks No. 2 in the 2019 team recruiting rankings.