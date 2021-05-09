Basketball Recruiting - LJ Thomas looking for the best situation

LJ Thomas has been one of the prospects in the 2022 class whose stock has been steadily on the rise since the end of the high school season. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound point guard averaged 24 points, six assists and three rebounds per game this season for Bull City Prep and is quickly becoming a popular target for high-major programs.

Boston College: “They got a new coaching staff, a good coaching staff, that won at Charleston. They are trying to build something new up there.”

Georgia Tech: “They are building a very good program. They won the ACC this year.”

Houston: “The atmosphere, the coaching staff, and everybody always has good things to say about coach (Kelvin) Sampson. I like how they are talking to me. They made it to the Final Four. They are just a good program.”

Ole Miss: “I like Ole Miss. I like the atmosphere there and the coaching staff. I like their playing style too.”

Virginia Tech: “They have actually been playing well this year. Mike Young won Coach of the Year in the ACC this year. They are building a good program.”