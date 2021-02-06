Basketball Recruiting - Lewis Duarte beginning a high-major recruitment

Lewis Duarte transferred to the Hoop State this season, from national power Hamilton Heights. He led his new Victory Christian team to an early top-10 ranking in North Carolina and his early success has translated to high-major recruitment. “Washington State, Mississippi State, Illinois, there are like 10 total offers, my coach does a lot of the recruiting stuff for me, but I have been talking a lot to Washington State, Illinois and Mississippi State.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Washington State: “I have a friend at Washington State, from the Dominican Republic, Carlos Rosario. He was with me my sophomore year. He tells me often that it’s a good program.” Mississippi State: “Andersson Garcia, who is like a brother, is over there. He is talking about the coaches and the program all the time. He says I would really like it.” Illinois: “I really like the program and what they are doing there. The assistant, coach (Orlando) Antigua, how he treats people, I like talking with him.”

MORE ON DUATE'S GAME

“They say I play like Zach LaVine.” Duarte continued, “I can shoot and I am so explosive. I can get to the rim and I am making plays for my other teammates.” Even with the recruitment happening, and the schools calling, Duarte has had the same goals on his mind since the beginning of the season. “Our goal from the beginning here was to win the state championship with my team. Personally, I am just trying to get better every day.”

RIVALS' REACTION