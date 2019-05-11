WESTFIELD, Ind. -- For around an hour and a half Saturday, a 15-and-under grassroots game became the epicenter of the basketball world as LeBron James showed up to watch his 8th grade son LeBron James Jr. and the best freshman in America, Emoni Bates.

Anywhere LeBron goes, the crowds follow and the Pacers Athletic Center was certainly packed. James' son, Bronny, is already a social media magnet and aspiring hooper while Bates is one of the best prospects to emerge since James hit the scene nearly 20 years ago.

They all delivered as Bronny scored 11 points and helped lead his Strive for Greatness squad to a 93-73 win over Bates and Bates Fundamentals (his father Elgin is the coach) despite 43 points and 11 rebounds from the precocious talent.

I want to start with Bates because in my 20 years in the business, the 15-year-old product of Ypsilanti (Mich.) Lincoln is as good a freshman as I have ever seen. He's pushing 6-foot-8, handles the ball like a point guard, shoots effortlessly from deep and plays with an intense passion.

With the NBA looking at allowing high school players to enter the Draft after graduation as soon as 2022, Bates may also be on a path to living the most similar high school experience of anybody since LeBron. The NBA's best player has already given him advice.

“(LeBron) just told me that he’s proud of my accomplishments," said Bates. "He told me to keep going and to stay in the gym. Watching him, he had the same kind of publicity as me so I’ve just got to keep my head on straight and keep working.”