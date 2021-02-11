Basketball Recruiting - Layden Blocker up to double-digit offers

Layden Blocker up to double-digit offers
Layden Blocker is off to a fast start this season, as he is averaging 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for his 12-5 team. This start has landed Blocker on quite a few high-major recruiting boards, with offers in hand.
“I have offers from Arkansas, Tulane, Auburn, Mississippi State, St. John’s, Southern Miss, Virginia Tech, TCU, Oral Roberts and Central Arkansas," he said. "We have relationships with and stay in contact with all the schools that have offered.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arkansas: “I talk with coach (Corey) Williams. Muss is a very high energy coach, I like that.”
Tulane: “I talk with coach (Sean) Mock. They run a spread offense. I would fit well with that.”
Auburn: “I got a relationship with coach (Wes) Flannigan. They seem to have a good system for scoring-type point guards like I am.”
Mississippi State: “I am talking with coach (Ernie) Ziegler. They let the guards play and I want to go somewhere where I can play hard and fast.”
St. John's: “I talk with coach (TJ) Cleveland up there. They just play hard, and it’s not in them to give up. They fight.”
Southern Miss: “I am talking with coach (Kyle) Roane. They are trying to rebuild that program. Their coaches, and team, work hard.”
Virginia Tech: “I got a relationship with coach (Chester) Frazier there. They play hard like an underdog. Their guards get freedom and they don’t give up.”
TCU: “Coach (Duante) Broussard is recruiting me there. They are a real good school and they will let you play”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“Other schools like Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Baylor and Missouri haven’t offered yet but we keep in touch with them pretty regularly too,” he said.
As for the fit, Blocker has some particular things he and his dad will be looking for in a program.
“It's got to be the right fit, a family-type environment," he said. "I want to be pushed to get better and have an opportunity to play in the NBA.”