Lathan Sommerville's reputation, offer list is growing

Lathan Sommerville has built an underground reputation around the southeast. I was able to focus on the 6-foot-9 sophomore last week in Virginia Beach at Feast Jam. Sommerville plays on the national high school team at Atlanta (Ga.) The-Skills-Factory. With his size and skill set, college programs have begun to take notice at such a young age. “I have offers from Wake Forest, Rutgers and Bradley right now,” Sommerville said. “We are hearing a lot from Purdue, Texas, Ohio State, Nevada, and a few others who have not offered yet.”

Wake Forest: “I went on a visit there, it is really nice. I liked the facilities, the culture there, and I really liked the coaches. They have a great program, very glad to have that offer.” Rutgers: “They are a great opportunity for me. I have not been on a visit there yet, but I am looking to set one up soon. Coach TJ (Thompson) stays in contact with my coaches about me.”

“I want to go to a program that runs their stuff through the fours and fives and gives their post players the freedom to play their game,” Sommerville said.

