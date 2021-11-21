Lathan Sommerville's reputation, offer list is growing
Lathan Sommerville has built an underground reputation around the southeast. I was able to focus on the 6-foot-9 sophomore last week in Virginia Beach at Feast Jam.
Sommerville plays on the national high school team at Atlanta (Ga.) The-Skills-Factory. With his size and skill set, college programs have begun to take notice at such a young age.
“I have offers from Wake Forest, Rutgers and Bradley right now,” Sommerville said. “We are hearing a lot from Purdue, Texas, Ohio State, Nevada, and a few others who have not offered yet.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Wake Forest: “I went on a visit there, it is really nice. I liked the facilities, the culture there, and I really liked the coaches. They have a great program, very glad to have that offer.”
Rutgers: “They are a great opportunity for me. I have not been on a visit there yet, but I am looking to set one up soon. Coach TJ (Thompson) stays in contact with my coaches about me.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I want to go to a program that runs their stuff through the fours and fives and gives their post players the freedom to play their game,” Sommerville said.
RIVALS' REACTION
The first thing you notice about Sommerville is his size. His height is legit, and he has long arms and a strong frame. Sommerville looked very comfortable on the block. He set a big target, showed soft hands, and he scored over both shoulders. While he continues to grow into his body, the athleticism should continue to come. There are a lot of tools present, the production and confidence are growing. He has the look of a prospect who could take a national jump in time.