LAS VEGAS – Marjon Beauchamp is on the cusp of his national emergence. Already solidified as a five-star recruit in the class of 2020, Beauchamp could be the next prospect out of the Pacific Northwest to emerge as a target for the best programs nationally. “Summer is going pretty good. My recruitment has been getting pretty big,” he said. “I have just been trying to get better, create for others and if I am hitting, I can just pass it out and help my teammates out. I think that I do that pretty well.” Beauchamp told Rivals.com that USC, Arizona State, Arizona, UCLA, Gonzaga, Michigan and Washington are among the pack of programs in pursuit.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

USC: “I think they are a good program. I haven’t really looked into them that much yet so I need to do some more research on them. I have noticed how they have done on the recruiting front, though. Kevin Porter and J’Raan Brooks are my friends but I haven’t talked to them about it there yet.” Arizona: “I think that it is a very good program. I like Coach Sean Miller and how he lets his best players just stand out.” Michigan: “That was a different one that came in two weeks ago in New York. They haven’t offered yet, but they saw me and contacted me. That is a good program because they always make it to the tournament, they play well together and they have good coaches.” Gonzaga: “I think they are good. Coach Mark Few is a good coach and they have a good coaching staff. They run their sets, for sure, and I think it is just really good there.” Washington: “They are on me really hard. I think they are good. I like Coach Hop (Mike Hopkins) and the 2-3 zone that he brought there. I think that I would fit into it well with my long arms. I go up there all of the time to shoot around. They are the only program that I have really been to.”

WHAT'S NEXT AND RIVALS REACTION