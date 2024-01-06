Nigel James, Long Island Lutheran, 2025

James had a dominant day using his shiftiness and athleticism to knife into the lane and find teammates or score, but also kept the defense off balance with an efficient stroke from the perimeter. Guards just couldn’t stay in front of James all day. He finished with 22 points and five assists in a big win over Legacy Early College. *****

Kiyan Anthony, Long Island Lutheran, 2025

Anthony showed flashes of why he’s racked up multiple elite offers over the last six months with his ability to stretch the defense and maneuver into the lane and finish efficiently. The 6-foot-5 scoring guard came off the bench to score 12 points for the Crusaders in a win. *****

Morez Johnson, Thornton, 2024

The Illinois signee dominated with his bully-ball style of play, overpowering Richmond Heights' bigs all night and using elite footwork for optimal positioning in the paint. Johnson's ability to run the floor and seal his man under the basket wreaked havoc on the defense all night. He finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Jeremiah Green, Sunrise Christian, 2025

Green slithered into the lane for easy buckets using both hands for finishes with a high degree of difficulty. His blow-by ability was on full display all night as was his ability to lock up on the perimeter against Oak Hill Academy’s trio of elite guards. Green finished with 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in the loss. *****

Kaden Magwood, Oak Hill Academy, 2025

Good luck finding a more intense guard in the 2025 class, Magwood is a ball of energy on the offensive end and his competitiveness only intensifies as the game progresses. His quick release and quick first step were a deadly combination all night against Sunrise Christian’s talented guards. Magwood finished with 21 points in the win for the Warriors. *****

Elijah Duval, Orangeville Prep, 2024