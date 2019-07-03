News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-03 08:39:34 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Lance Ware's recruitment is expanding quickly

Tg3rcy2efptau1cytzek
Corey Evans • Basketball Recruiting
@coreyevans_10
Basketball Analyst

PHILADELPHIA – Lance Ware has become a trending name this spring. Entering his senior summer, the No. 52 forward has remained open to the recruiting process as newer offers have arrived.Within the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}