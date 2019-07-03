Lance Ware's recruitment is expanding quickly
PHILADELPHIA – Lance Ware has become a trending name this spring. Entering his senior summer, the No. 52 forward has remained open to the recruiting process as newer offers have arrived.Within the ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news