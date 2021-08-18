Kylan Boswell adding offers

Kylan Boswell led his Team Why Not (Calif.) EYBL 16u team to the Peach Jam championship this Summer. The 6-foot-2 guard who transferred this summer to Phoenix (Ariz.) AZ Compass is also one of 16 finalists for the U16 Team USA team. “I’m learning how to play at my own pace. My strength is my secret weapon. Defenders know I can shoot so I’m getting better at using that to make other plays for my team.” Boswell said, “I’ve been told my game is like Damian Lillard and Trae Young, but I want to make defense my best tool so Jrue Holiday is my inspiration right now.” Boswell had a big summer, really solidifying his name among the nation’s very best for his class. College programs took note as well. “Wichita State offered since the live period. The rest of the new schools, over the last couple months, have been interested with Kentucky, Villanova, Texas A&M and Gonzaga. I also recently visited Arizona,” Bowell said, “Of the schools who have offered me I would say Arizona, UCLA, Louisville, Illinois, Southern Cal, UNLV and George Mason have been in contact with me the most.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arizona: “They have had tons of NBA players come from there, so I know they have the recipe for it. The entire staff keeps close contact. Coach Tommy Lloyd, coach Jack Murphy and coach Jason Terry are the ones I talk with the most.” UCLA: “The history of the program speaks for itself. Coach Mick Cronin makes sure I remember the beach is close by and coach Darren Savino talks to me about the games.” Louisville: “Louisville is a big market, and they are in a big conference. Coach Ross McMains and I talk about basketball and how I can get better.” Illinois: “I have family there. It’s where basketball all started for me. Coach Geoff Alexander is the main contact for me and my family.” USC: “Coach Eric Mobley was first to offer me from a major program, I remember that. He and coach Andy Enfield are they ones who keep in contact with me.” UNLV: “I think coach Kevin Krueger knows a lot about how to be a great point guard. He also lived in Champaign, Illinois so he knows what I come from. I talk with coach Brandon Chappell most often.” George Mason: Coach Kim English is somebody I respect. He played in the NBA. Now he’s helping college players get in. Coach English and coach Nate Tomlinson are the ones I stay in contact with.”

*****

WHAT'S NEXT?

“Looking for a college that wants to win as much as I do. Looking for a coach that understands I want to play in the NBA and can help me get ready.”



*****

RIVALS' REACTION