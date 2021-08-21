KyeRon Lindsay adding high-major offers after strong summer

KyeRon Lindsay was one of the prospects that emerged on high-major radars in a big way after a strong showing at the Peach Jam with his Pro Skills team. The 6-foot-8 forward possesses the length and versatility that college coaches love and now the production to go along with it. After a strong summer, Lindsay’s recruitment trended up from mostly mid-major offers to becoming a hot commodity with high-major programs. During July, the Texas native added offers from Georgia, Marquette, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Xavier. He’s already locked in his first official visit with Georgia on the weekend of Sept. 12.

IN HIS OWN WORDS:

Georgia: “Tom Crean is a good coach, and he has good assistant coaches by his side like Wade Mason. They are huge on development. The coaching staff is cool. When we had our zoom call, they showed me everything they can do to help my game. TCU: “It’s a hometown school. They’ve told me I would play ‘4’ some and also on the wing. They want me to come down for a visit soon.” Tennessee: “I FaceTime with coach Rod [Clark] and we just talk about personal stuff. He’s just a good person and coach. He’s told me how he sees me fitting in their program and how he can develop me as a player.” Texas Tech: “They’ve told me about their facilities and who they have leaving. They have seniors leaving at my position, so they’ve told me I could come in and play right away.”

*****

RIVALS' REACTION