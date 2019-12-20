CORAL SPRINGS, FL. – The Kreul Classic has become the landing spot for the very best teams from the Sunshine State and a few others as a premier pre-Christmas high school event. This year’s was nothing outside of the norm thanks to the play from breakouts Josh Minott and Cruz Davis, the athleticism of UConn bound Andre Jackson and shot making of Deebo Coleman.

MINOTT MAKES HIS BREAKOUT

The next roundtable discussion, whenever the question is asked for which unranked junior I believe should be in the Rivals150, the easy response will be Josh Minott. Boy, what upside he presents along the perimeter. A giant 6-foot-8 true wing that has major, major upside, thinking of what he can be in three or four years can make your mind wander for a good bit of time. I am not saying that he is a complete product but rather that his upside is of the best you’re going to come across in the 2021 class from a fairly unheralded prospect. He needs to shoot it better and add some strength but he sure does know how to play the game. Guys with his size that he can dribble, pass and defend are en vogue. Minott’s recruitment might be minimal now but he has all of the makings of a breakout recruit once the travel season begins and college coaches can truly see how good and talented he is. Six offers are in from Dayton, FAU, FGCU, North Texas, Rice and Stetson, while he has already taken an official visit to Dayton. He is a definite four-star prospect with better upside than most others.

CRUZ DAVIS BEGINS HIS STORY

Cruz Davis caught my eye to begin the day. The 6-foot-2 guard didn’t get much playing time last year but that is understandable seeing that he was behind Tyrese Maxey and Chris Harris on the South Garland High depth chart. Now at i-School, Davis’ time is now. He just picked up an offer from SMU last month, while Baylor, Houston and Oklahoma are showing interest. A lefty playmaker that scores with great consistency out of the mid-range, Davis is going to be a heavily recruited guard from the state of Texas and should have a chance to receive inclusion within the Rivals150 during its future updates.

UCONN HAS A HIGH-FLYER

There are high-flying athlete and then there is Andre Jackson. Eric Bossi noted on him last week but I wanted to give my own two cents on him. Sure, he doesn’t shoot the ball as great as you might like but he does do one thing well and that is attack the basket. He is great at getting the angle on his man before exploding for the emphatic dunk. Maybe best reserved for the small ball power forward role but whichever the case, Jackson should work his way into quality minutes in Storrs in future years. He still has to refine his game but the athleticism and potential that he shows as a defender should not go unnoticed.

DEEBO SHOWS GROWTH

Deebo Coleman has been one of the busier prospects this fall. He has taken unofficial visits to Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Wake Forest, while the college interest geared his way has not been in short supply. It is well-deserved and not just because he is a talented prospect but also due to how well he shoots the ball. Coleman is one of the best shooters in the 2021 class. He showed as such on Friday by nailing three perimeter attempts, but it was also his finishing at the rim and passing abilities that really jumped out. The top-40 junior is no longer just a 3-point marksman but evolving into a well-rounded guard that can pass, shoot and defend. Assistant coaches from Baylor, Florida State and Wake Forest were on hand for him as he plans on taking official visits to Iowa State and Oklahoma State later this winter.

XAVIER WILL ENROLL A TREMENDOUS COMPETITOR

There are guys that you just know are going to impact the final stat line and whether his team wins or not. Colby Jones is one of them. His development has remained on the upward trajectory and the intangibles that he brings to the floor is easy to see. Headed to Xavier next year, Jones is going to be the captain of the all-glue team. He makes winning plays. Whether it is making the right pass, rebounding in traffic, defending up or down a position or making the open jumper, Jones does it. Travis Steele may recruit more talented players to the 513 but not many will be as consistent or hold his teammates as accountable as the Rivals150 prospect.

MID-MAJOR LOVE