Basketball Recruiting - Kordell Charles happy to be healthy, considering offers

Kordell Charles happy to be healthy, considering offers
Kordell Charles, who missed all of last season with an injury, moved this year to IMG Academy to play for its postgraduate team and get fully healthy.
“Being at IMG has been great, they really helped me with my injury" Charles said. "It has been a bumpy road a little for me. But I am really happy, and most importantly, I’m healthy with their help."
Even through his injury, Charles has maintained 10 offers, and he named a couple that are still after him pretty hard.
“I have offers from Southern Cal, Illinois, Marquette, Tulsa, George Mason, Illinois, St Bonaventure are a few. But I am hearing the most right now from Marquette and Tulsa.”
*****
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Marquette: “Coach Jake Presutti, the assistant coach, is recruiting me. He has been talking with me for a very long time, actually since the last Peach Jam happened, so we have developed a great relationship. I have been following a lot of their games this year. They are just telling me there is an opening at the small forward position and they like how I fit in with what they do.”
Tulsa: “(Assistant) coach Shea Seals and I have been talking ... for a long time too, since the last Peach Jam. He and I have a really good relationship. He tells me if I go to Tulsa they will allow me to play through my mistakes and really build my confidence.”
“I’m not going to narrow my list down, I think I am just going to commit," Charles said. "I am thinking maybe by the end of this month I may have my decision. I just need to sit down on these couple of calls and really look at the academic part of these schools as well. I have a good understanding of the basketball side of things.”
With a timeframe in mind, Charles also knows what he will be looking for in a program as he is coming down the final stretch of his recruitment.
“I want to go to a spot where a coach is going to coach me hard but will allow me to play through my mistakes, a place that will allow me to be the best version of myself,” Charles said.