Among the seven, four programs have notched official visit dates with him. “TCU this weekend (Sept. 27-29), Kansas (Oct. 4-6), Illinois the following weekend (Oct. 11-13) and then Arkansas on Oct. 18-20,” Robinson said.

Arkansas , Illinois , Iowa State, Kansas , TCU , Texas A&M and Vanderbilt made up Robinson’s final list but he is now open to newer schools entering the mix. “Two of the schools that were in my top seven stopped contacting me for some reason so I just felt like I needed to open things up to see who else might recruit me,” he stated.

The point guard crop has already been decimated and it’s not even October. That all places greater value on KK Robinson, a four-star prospect within the 2020 class. Originally set on a final list of schools, Robinson has reopened his recruitment but does have four official visits scheduled that he will take in the coming weeks.

Arkansas: “I look forward to seeing what they do this year and he (Eric Musselman) has a great plan and he has been recruiting me really hard. The past coach didn’t recruit me really hard but Muss has told me that he wants to change that and get me up there and show me how much he loves my game and loves me as a person.”

Illinois: “They have a senior guard and another guard that is going to declare for the draft after the season so they want me to come in and that I would have the ball right away. Playing in the Big Ten, that is a really good league for a point guard and they have just said that they believe in me and that he (Brad Underwood) wants for me to contribute at a high level.”

Kansas: “That is a really big and legendary school in basketball. Being able to be recruited by them, it is just a blessing. He (Bill Self) has done good with guards that are my height in the past and he has a plan for me and I am looking forward to seeing what it is.”

(On the recent allegations): “He told me before all of it came out that they are going to be alright and that they are going to fight it really hard so it won’t really affect my decision.”

TCU: “They show a lot of love. They want me to come in and automatically be the guy that they are going to rely on and run the team and be the leader on the floor.”