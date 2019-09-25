Kijani Wright one of the best in 2022
LYNWOOD, Calif. -- Sophomore forward Kijani Wright was the only five-star prospect in attendance at last weekend's Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp and he played like it.
A 6-foot-8 bruiser at Los Angeles (Calif.) Windward who plays for the Compton Magic during the summer, Wright is an alpha dog in the paint and showed why he made USA Basketball's U16 team during the summer.
The experience with Team USA was valuable and Wright is also fully committed to playing with physicality.
"I learned never to take any plays off," Wright told Rivals.com. "USA it teaches you to care about the game. To run the floor, to play your position.
"When I'm playing against little guys I definitely want to use my strength. Even against bigger guys I think I'm utilizing my body more. I'm trying to just bury guys in the post."
Already ranked No. 10 nationally in the class of 2022, Wright is driven to succeed and doesn't want to get caught up in chasing rankings or stars.
"I simply don't look at it at all," said Wright. "I continue to work. I'm not really worried about the rankings. It's cool, but I don't really pay attention to them."
Though he's only played one season of high school ball, Wright has offers from programs like Arizona, California, Stanford, UCLA, USC and Vanderbilt. To date, the only campus he's seen is USC.
"I really liked the campus," said Wright of USC. "It's close to home and I like the school a lot."
However, Wright isn't at all focused on his recruitment just yet. He's got plenty of time for that. Instead, he's focused on his game and getting better.
"I'm just going to focus on playing my game," said Wright. "I'm not going to listen to the voices, I'm going to try to stay away from the distractions and just keep rolling."