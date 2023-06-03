At 6-foot-7, Rooths can drain threes with marksman-like accuracy, handle the ball to create his own shot and make plays for teammates like a seasoned point guard and score through contact like a workhorse in the paint.

Khani Rooths is one of the most versatile prospects in the 2024 class.

Still, ask Rooths what position he fancies most and you won’t hear him throw out the cliché “position-less” line you’d probably expect from an elite high school basketball prospect; instead he offers more of a description.

“I’m a mismatch guy,” Rooths said matter-of-factly. “That’s just my thing. I’m the guy my coaches use to exploit different mismatches on the court. That’s my role with New World (Md.) and that’s how my coaches want to use me at IMG (Academy). Playing in the NIBC definitely made it easier this spring. The level of competition in the NIBC prepares you for everything."

Makes sense for a league that is home to a virtual murderer’s row of high school powerhouses including Montverde (Fla.) Academy, Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Air, Kan.), AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.), Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran.

Rooths used that experience to dominate right away, leading the adidas 3SSB in scoring after the first session in April, pumping in 24 points a game. That earned him an invite to the adidas Eurocamp in Treviso, Italy from June 9-11.

Those accolades and production have brought out a who’s who of college basketball heavyweights drooling at the thought of landing him.

The latest programs to jump in for Rooths? Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oregon, Texas Tech, Florida, LSU and Georgia Tech.

Rooths finished up an official visit to Georgia this weekend and has taken unofficial visits to Virginia Tech, Maryland and Georgetown.

“Some have offered, some have interest, but I’m talking to all of them,” Rooths said. “I don’t have any other visits set up right now; I’m looking at setting some visits up in the fall.”

As for fit, Rooths wants to be in a system that gives him the freedom to lean into his strengths and gives him the opportunity to continue to exploit matchups.

“I just want to continue to be a mismatch guy in college,” Rooths said. “I want to be in a system that will allow me to stay in between all positions. I’ve always had my versatility; it’s always just been about building my confidence. That’s growing every day.”

Still, while Rooths’ on-court confidence continues to ascend, he’s far from being confident about what college campus he’ll showcase his talents at in 2024.

“I’ve got a long way to go with that,” Rooths said. “I’ve got some great options and I’m having great talks right now. I definitely think I’d like to have my decision made before my senior season. That’s the goal.”