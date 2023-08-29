Rivals.com recently caught up with Rooths to preview his busy month of travel and discuss when he might announce his decision.

BALTIMORE – The next month or so will likely determine where four-star forward Khani Rooths plays his college basketball. A top-50 prospect in the class of 2024, Rooths will visit Virginia Tech (Sept. 2), Michigan (Sept. 8), Maryland (Sept. 15), Florida State (Sept. 22) and Miami (Sept. 28).

ON UPCOMING VISITS:

"I have a visit every weekend in September. Then I was going to visit Georgia the first weekend of October but I’m having to change that visit because I have USA Basketball minicamp."

ON HIS VIRGINIA TECH VISIT:

“The coaching staff is slightly different than when I first did my unofficial, but I’m excited to get out there and see it. I think I’m going to a football game, too, so it’ll be cool to see how lively they get for a game out there. I want to see what campus looks like during school, too."

ON MICHIGAN:

"I’m still learning a little bit about what they have going on up there, especially school-wise. I have to learn more about the school itself and the education, but they are always telling me how much they want me there."

ON MIAMI:

"We talk a lot about fit. They really feel like I fit what they do perfectly and that Miami itself would be a great fit for me. I talk to Coach [Jim Larrañaga] a lot. I like him a lot.”

ON HIS BOND WITH THE MIAMI STAFF:

“Coach L is a real down-to-earth guy. He’s real chill and he’ll tell you the real. I feel like we joke around a lot, too, though.”

ON MARYLAND:

“Of course I’ve been there before. But now, going on an official, now we’re talking about how they can protect me and how they can use me if I stay in the area and go there. It’s the home school. I know there’s pros and cons of being at home, but they are building something new and different. They are getting a lot of DMV-based guys and they are starting a new tradition there.”

ON WHEN HE MIGHT MAKE HIS DECISION:

"Definitely not until after all my officials. Probably sometime in November, but it will be just whenever I get the feeling, When I get the feeling, I’ll announce."

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A SCHOOL

"I just want to see the culture with the coaches. I want a family environment and a players' coach, where you can go to coach to talk about anything, not just basketball. I like college towns, too. I’m not going to lie. I like the idea of being in a real college town."